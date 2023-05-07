Rhea Ripley Eradicates Zelina Vega At WWE Backlash, Retains Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Clips)

Rhea Ripley managed to retain her Smackdown women’s title at WWE Backlash, defeating challenger Zelina Vega. While Vega was the favorite of the Puerto Rico crowd, Ripley managed to hit Riptide to get the win. Vega received a standing ovation after the match was over.

Ripley is in the middle of her first reign as Smackdown women’s champion. She has been champion for 35 days after defeating Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

This is an ALL-TIME career night in Puerto Rico for @ZelinaVegaWWE 🇵🇷🏆#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/CkEpnpKaHm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 7, 2023