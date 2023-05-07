wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Eradicates Zelina Vega At WWE Backlash, Retains Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Clips)

May 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley managed to retain her Smackdown women’s title at WWE Backlash, defeating challenger Zelina Vega. While Vega was the favorite of the Puerto Rico crowd, Ripley managed to hit Riptide to get the win. Vega received a standing ovation after the match was over.

Ripley is in the middle of her first reign as Smackdown women’s champion. She has been champion for 35 days after defeating Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Backlash here.

