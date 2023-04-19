Rhea Ripley Weighs In On the Evolution Of Her On-Screen Look

Rhea Ripley recently weighed in on how the look of her WWE character has changed since she started with the company. The Smackdown Women’s Champion was a guest on WWE After the Bell and talked about changing up her look to what we know today. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how her look has evolved: “I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It’s such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, ‘I think you’d rock short hair. Just do it.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna do it.’ So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter. But I think I just finally started accepting who I was, and not caring what everyone else thought of me.”

On her personal confidence being shown more in how she is portrayed: “I think it’s just more… growing up in general. It’s sort of portrayed into my work, and the Rhea Ripley that you see. I narrow it down to confidence, it’s all about confidence.”