Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, & Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
January 26, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Maxxine Dupri, Mia Yim, Julius Creed hanging out with his dog, Chelsea Green sharing a photo with her dog Paisley, Maxxine Dupri instructing Sheamus on pilates in the gym, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/AUXRjcWW7g pic.twitter.com/yr2w5CQ7zL
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
