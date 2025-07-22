Rhea Ripley Would Like to See WWE Evolution Become Annual

Rhea Ripley thinks that WWE Evolution deserves to become an annual event. The second iteration of the all-women’s PPV took place earlier this month, eight years after the first one. Ripley, who main evented the show against IYO SKY, spoke on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox about the show and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting the show to become more frequent: “I would like to not wait that long again, ’cause I think we do deserve a show like that [annually]. It’s different, for sure. They [the crowd] were there the whole night. If anything, they were getting louder the more the night went on, it was insane.”

On main eventing the show against IYO SKY: “Going out there with Iyo, someone who I’ve gone through “NXT” with, the Mae Young Classic with, and then the main roster with, we’ve gone through so much together. So then to main event Evolution 2 and be able to show everyone exactly what we can do in the ring together, it was just a lot of fun, and it made me proud to be a female professional wrestler.”