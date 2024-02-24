wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Overcomes Nia Jax, Retains Title at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Elimination Chamber Perth - Rhea Ripley wins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– Rhea Ripley was victorious in the main event of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Competing in her home country in front of her friends and family, Ripley was successful in her title defense against former Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax.

Nia Jax even hit Ripley with a Samoan Drop onto a table at one point during the match. However, it was not enough to put away The Eradicator. In a hard-fought battle, Rhea Ripley managed to secure a victory after hitting Jax with the Riptide. With the win, Lynch has now secured her next title challenge. She will face “The Man” Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Earlier in the event, Lynch won the women’s Chamber match to earn a shot against the Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania 40 in April.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

