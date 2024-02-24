– Rhea Ripley was victorious in the main event of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Competing in her home country in front of her friends and family, Ripley was successful in her title defense against former Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax.

Nia Jax even hit Ripley with a Samoan Drop onto a table at one point during the match. However, it was not enough to put away The Eradicator. In a hard-fought battle, Rhea Ripley managed to secure a victory after hitting Jax with the Riptide. With the win, Lynch has now secured her next title challenge. She will face “The Man” Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Earlier in the event, Lynch won the women’s Chamber match to earn a shot against the Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania 40 in April.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

Nia Jax coming to spoil the party 😤#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/uDYH8Q139X — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

MAIN EVENT FOR MAMI! 💜 An incredible reaction for @RheaRipley_WWE 🇦🇺#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/pT8KqfQU6T — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

It certainly is!#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/iiyG4L5tHP — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

Got the country on her back! 🇦🇺@RheaRipley_WWE 🏆#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dKhRKm5B3b — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

You love to see it! 🙌#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/KMeUe4rJZj — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

You can tell Rhea is taking in this moment 💜#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/LlcLbYXxV1 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

Viva La Raza ❤️#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dGbN94CdyP — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

THROUGH THE TABLE! 😳#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/f5aTyuvZwt — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐏! 😈@RheaRipley_WWE remains the WWE Women's World Champion! 🏆#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/eAlR4G0QlY — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024

INJECT THIS CELE INTO OUR VEINS!!! GET IN @RheaRipley_WWE 🏆#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/tIkMJuaiQV — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024