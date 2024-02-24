wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Overcomes Nia Jax, Retains Title at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth
– Rhea Ripley was victorious in the main event of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Competing in her home country in front of her friends and family, Ripley was successful in her title defense against former Raw Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax.
Nia Jax even hit Ripley with a Samoan Drop onto a table at one point during the match. However, it was not enough to put away The Eradicator. In a hard-fought battle, Rhea Ripley managed to secure a victory after hitting Jax with the Riptide. With the win, Lynch has now secured her next title challenge. She will face “The Man” Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Earlier in the event, Lynch won the women’s Chamber match to earn a shot against the Women’s World Champion at WrestleMania 40 in April.
You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.
MAMI is HOME. 🇦🇺#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7I3xkovKDn
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE is taking it all in at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/aGqFrMCkbU
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
MAMI with the FROG SPLASH!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OSUsACOLKB
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
Pure DESTRUCTION from Nia Jax at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/7wDh50FlKW
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
MAMI MAMI MAMI
OI OI OI#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Cq3eLSQwzO
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024
Nia Jax coming to spoil the party 😤#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/uDYH8Q139X
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
MAIN EVENT FOR MAMI! 💜
An incredible reaction for @RheaRipley_WWE 🇦🇺#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/pT8KqfQU6T
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
It certainly is!#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/iiyG4L5tHP
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
Got the country on her back! 🇦🇺@RheaRipley_WWE 🏆#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dKhRKm5B3b
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
You love to see it! 🙌#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/KMeUe4rJZj
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
You can tell Rhea is taking in this moment 💜#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/LlcLbYXxV1
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
Viva La Raza ❤️#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/dGbN94CdyP
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
THROUGH THE TABLE! 😳#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/f5aTyuvZwt
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐏! 😈@RheaRipley_WWE remains the WWE Women's World Champion! 🏆#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/eAlR4G0QlY
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
INJECT THIS CELE INTO OUR VEINS!!!
GET IN @RheaRipley_WWE 🏆#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/tIkMJuaiQV
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇 🏆
With her family by her side @RheaRipley_WWE celebrates the W! 💜#WWEChamber | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/RFuqyBzDDw
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) February 24, 2024