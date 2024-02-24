Join 411’s Live WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey folks! It’s Theo Sambus here, providing 411’s live coverage of the latest WWE PLE – Elimination Chamber, emanating from Perth, Australia! If you’re joining us live, I imagine you’re either up mega early or you stayed up mega late…either way, you are very welcome, and it looks like we’re going to have some fun with this one. Chamber matches are always wild, Stadium shows typically have a ton of energy, and the novelty of the Australian crowd should give us all a great boost on the Road to Wrestlemania.

So grab your coffee (or maybe something stronger if you’ve been up all night?), keep those fluids up and stay hydrated…and LET’S DO THIS!

Location: Perth, Australia

Venue: Optus Stadium

Commentators: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

[Kickoff Match – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships] Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

Hartwell starts off against Kairi Sane as the Indi chants start. Shoulder block by Hartwell knocks Sane back, Sane with clubbing blows from behind, locking in a side headlock. Indi lifts her up, sends her into the ropes, and a boot to the midsection knocks Sane down. Tag to LeRae, assisted cartwheel splash (the Koala Challenge apparently!). Sane gets a tag to Asuka but LeRae wails away on her in the corner. Step up senton on the back of Asuka gets a 2 count.

LeRae to the middle rope but Sane kicks her off from the apron, and Asuka heads outside to drag LeRae back in. Sane back in, hair toss sends LeRae into the corner. Sane misses a sliding lariat, tag to Asuka though, who attempts an ankle lock, into a German suplex! Sliding knee by Asuka, tag to Sane, who ascends the ropes and gets a flying forearm for 2. Hip attack by Asuka takes Hartwell off the apron, bulldog by Asuka and a basement dropkick by Sane allows Asuka to cover for 2.

LeRae gets an enziguri on Asuka and makes the tag to Indi! House of fire clotheslines, meeting of the minds, and a spinebuster on Asuka. Slams Sane on top of Asuka and covers for 2! Hartwell knocks Asuka to the apron, running splashes her to the outside and brings her back in. LeRae tags in, springboard moonsault for 2. Tag to Indi again as LeRae dives off the apron to take out Sane. German suplex by Asuka on Indi, rollup by Indi though! 1, 2, no. LeRae back in, goes for an assisted ropewalk but Sane pulls Hartwell of the apron, unbalancing Candice. Tag to Sane, InSane elbow combination with the reverse DDT from Asuka, and that’s enough to get the 1, 2, 3 for the Kabuki Warriors.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Kabuki Warriors

Time: 8:37

Rating: **3/4 – Good showing from both teams, serving its purpose perfectly in warming up the crowd.

We are live at the Optus Stadium as the main Elimination Chamber show gets underway and the Chamber itself begins to lower, ready for our opening contest.

[Women’s Elimination Chamber Match] Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez

Locked in the pods, we have Belair, Rodriguez, Stratton, and Morgan, which means we’re starting this one out as Lynch vs Naomi.

Lynch gets a grounded side headlock, whipped off the ropes and comes back with a shoulder block. Naomi with a shoulder block of her own, and a rollup for a 1 count, pinning combos traded for multiple 1 counts, until Becky gets a backslide for 2. Becky bridges out of another pin, arm drags traded and they come to a stalemate. They shake hands, both go for kicks but grab the legs. They release, Becky with a headscissors into a Disarmher attempt, but Naomi with a kick to escape.

Lynch follows Naomi to the outside, kicks Naomi into a pod, whips her into the chamber wall but Naomi climbs! Naomi with the legs around Becky’s head, drives her head first into the chains. Naomi jumps off the chamber wall into the splits splash!

Back in the ring, they collide with a double crossbody as the 10 countdown appears. And here comes Tiffany Stratton!

Tiffy Time begins, taking on both Lynch and Naomi with cartwheel splashes in the corner. She covers Becky first, then Naomi, but both kick out at 2. Spinebuster on Lynch as Tiffy covers, 1, 2, no. Tiffany gets Becky on her shoulders but Becky avoids it and Naomi comes off the top with a big diving crossbody for a 2 count on Lynch. Naomi goes between two corners with consecutive splashes, but Lynch is back in this one with a fallaway slam on Naomi.

Tiffany has Lynch on her shoulders, tries to get Naomi up there too but Naomi avoids it. Stratton then hits a Finlay Roll on Naomi, but Lynch gets up the buckles and hits a Russian Leg Sweep off the middle rope. Naomi capitalises with the splits splash again for a 2 count. Split legged moonsault on Lynch by Naomi, Stratton interrupts the pinfall. Countdown appears and it’s time for…Liv Morgan!

Liv takes Stratton outside and whips her into the pods, repeatedly. Backstabber by Morgan to Lynch in the ring, and a lungblower to Naomi. She hits back splashes in the corner on Naomi and Lynch, followed by rising knees. Diving lungblower on Becky for 2. Stratton out of nowhere with a running stomp on Morgan! Naomi and Stratton head outside, cartwheels, but Naomi begins to scale the chamber again. She kicks Stratton away, but Lynch joins the fray. Bexploder into the chamber wall! And the Dis-Arm-Her THROUGH the chains is applied!

Morgan and Stratton back in the ring now, stomp by Morgan but Naomi is on top of the pod, sunset flip powerbomb to Morgan! But Stratton is right there to wrap up Naomi in a tight cover, 1, 2, 3, Naomi has been eliminated! That brings up the countdown and now Raquel Rodriguez joins the match.