Rhea Ripley Responds To Critics That Say She’s Not Focused On Her Title Match

During an appearance on The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Rhea Ripley responded to those that thing that she’s not focused enough on her Wrestlemania title match. She is set to challenge Charlotte Flair at the event, but has also been involved with Judgment Day segments.

She said: “I should be focusing on my title match? How about those people focus on their own lives? How about they focus on making their lives into something instead of worrying about mine because my life is something? I’m a member of Judgement Day, which means that I’m there for Dom, Damian, Finn, and myself. I’m ready for WrestleMania and once it happens, you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. I’m not worried at all.“