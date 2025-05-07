– Former WWE and TNA wrestler Rhino spoke to 101 WRIF about his upcoming shows with AEW this week at Dynamite and Collision at the Masonic Temple. Speaking on his upcoming AEW debut, Rhino commented, “It’s very cool because people are so passionate. This is a party. It’s wrestling, it’s Detroit, and yeah… the building’s haunted, so don’t go alone!”

He noted he’s appearing in AEW for a “good time,” stating, “I’m not there for a long time. I’m there for a good time. And a good time will be had Wednesday at the Masonic Temple.” The former ECW World Champion added on the Masonic Temple hosting the shows, “I love arenas where you can feel the people,” he said. “Stadiums are great, but that old-school theater energy? That’s where wrestling comes alive.”

Rhino appears on AEW Dynamite later tonight on TBS airing at 8:00 pm EST. AEW Collision will be airing live tomorrow night on TBS as well at 8:00 pm EST.