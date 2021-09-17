Rhino Kicked Out of Violent By Design On Impact Wrestling

Rhino is no longer a member of Violent By Design, as he was kicked out of the group after a loss on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw Rhino and Deaner lose a match to Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match, Eric Young began yelling at Taurus and Rhino grabbed Young, after which Deaner and Joe Doering attacked. The segment turned into a beatdown on Rhino.

Rhino joined VbD at Sacrifice in March. You can see clips from the match and segment below: