wrestling / News
Rhino Kicked Out of Violent By Design On Impact Wrestling
Rhino is no longer a member of Violent By Design, as he was kicked out of the group after a loss on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw Rhino and Deaner lose a match to Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. After the match, Eric Young began yelling at Taurus and Rhino grabbed Young, after which Deaner and Joe Doering attacked. The segment turned into a beatdown on Rhino.
Rhino joined VbD at Sacrifice in March. You can see clips from the match and segment below:
.@CodyDeaner accidentally nails @Rhyno313 with the flag! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jYhyISxpM0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 17, 2021
Violent By Design DECIMATE @Rhyno313! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering pic.twitter.com/3FS3QUBC0p
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- John Silver, Evil Uno and Others Comment on AEW Giving Opportunities To Independent Wrestlers
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Missed An Opportunity By Not Turning John Cena Heel, How Heel Turn Could’ve Worked
- Chris Jericho Mentions Past Brawls With Brock Lesnar & Goldberg On AEW Dynamite
- Alexa Bliss Responds to Charlotte Flair Bikini Photo With Lilly Pic