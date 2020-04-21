WWE News: Ric Flair Joins All In Challenge For Charity, Austin Theory On His First WrestleMania

– Ric Flair is the latest celebrity to accept the All In Challenge to raise money for charity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As you can see in the below video, Flair has offered a package for the next WrestleMania for auction, with the proceeds going directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. You can see the auction here, which is currently at $3,200; it is described as follows:

Get ready to perfect your “WOOOOO!” with this incredible experience from wrestling legend Ric Flair. The Nature Boy is offering you and a guest first-class flights to the next WrestleMania destination, as well as tickets for the next WrestleMania event. In addition to tickets to the WWE event of the year, this package includes the ultimate activity for a “Jet Flyin’, Limousine-Ridin’, Kiss-Stealin’ Son of a Gun.” You and a friend are invited to spend a night out stylin’ and profilin’ with Slick Ric. Every wrestling fan knows Naitch is all about the fans, and he’s always game to spend time with his supporters. This is your chance to wheel and deal and enjoy some nightlife with The Original Party Animal himself. 100% of the money raised through this Game/Auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted the following video with Austin Theory reacting to his first WrestleMania: