UPDATED: Ric Flair’s “WOOOOO Compromise” Sexual Consent Contract Pulled From Store

UPDATE: Well, that didn’t last long. The previously-mentioned “WOOOOO Compromise” contract of sexual consent is no longer available from RicFlairShop.com, as Wrestling Inc reports.

In addition, the tweets made by Ric Flair’s Twitter account advertising the contract have been deleted. Flair has not yet commented on the item being pulled from the store.

ORIGINAL: Ric Flair is going all-out for Valentine’s Day, announcing that the “WOOOOO Compromise,” a contract of sexual consent, is available for sale. The contract is up for sale on RicFlairShop.com and is autographed by Flair, running $50. The contract reads as follows:

“By Signing This Compromise, both parties involved agree to ride Space Mountain and engage in sexual relations on this night. This contract adheres to guidelines of informed consent, and both people in the relationship must be present and not in an intoxicated state before signing. No party shall be pressured or persuaded into something that they do no want to do, and they reserve the right to terminate the contract if need be. This contract has the signed and sealed approval of The Nature Boy Ric Flair, who has taken many women for a ride on Space Mountain, and has the utmost respect for women.”