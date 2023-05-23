wrestling / News

Ric Flair Comments on Sports Emmy Awards Show

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair Report Image Credit: Peacock

As noted, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) held the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, and WWE Hall of Fmaer Ric Flair was in attendance as the WWE and Peacock documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair was nominated for Outstanding Long Documentary. Netflix’s The Redeem Team won the award for the category.

Flair wrote on the event, “I Had A Great Time At The Sports Emmy Awards Last Night! It Was Such An Honor To Be Nominated! Congratulations To All Of The Winners! WOOOOO! @sportsemmys @WWE @peacock”

