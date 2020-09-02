Ric Flair Isn’t Sure When He’ll Return To WWE TV

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair spoke about his last appearance on WWE TV and why he isn’t sure if he’ll be making another any time soon. Here are highlights:

On Roman Reigns’ return: “I loved the stuff with Bray and Braun, but then to have Roman come out. Here he is. The dude’s back man. My wife’s asking me, ‘is he gonna stay around for a while, or is that just one night?’ I have no idea, but I can guarantee everybody’s going to be watching tonight and Friday to see what he’s doing because he’s just brings that star power, and he looked fantastic. One thing I like about Roman besides being the handsomest wrestler of all time, he brings a star power look to the show. He’s a world-class D-1 athlete, which I like the kids that have done well in college, and I have so much respect for that, but to take it to this level, come out [and] leave The Shield, everybody kind of went their own way, and to see him come last night and deliver at the last possible moment on the highest spot of the show.”

On Roman’s new attitude: “They had the rockstar come out at the end and kick ass,” Flair said. “I think that’s great. With Roman, you want them to have the opportunity to figure out which way they want to go with them. He came out, and thank God he was hitting Strowman hard with the chairs. He laid them in, and Braun’s a big, strong guy. He can take that, but then he got in the ring and speared him. I thought it was great. He said, hey, I’m here. I don’t care which one’s got the belt. I’m going to get it. I thought that was a great way to bring him back.”

On a possible return to TV: “Well, God only knows. I want to come back, but to be honest with you, I haven’t been told I have in so many words, I think they worry about my health issue. Even though, I have fallen down. I went skiing. I’ve done all of that just to show them that I could do all this. I think the bigger issue with my heart was I had that blood clot. I’m off blood thinners. How I’m still alive, we’ll have to figure this out.”