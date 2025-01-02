Ric Flair Says He Has One More Match Left in Him

It seems Ric Flair’s last match was not his final match after all, as the Nature Boy expressed interest in wrestling again. In an interview with Five Star Wrestling (via Fightful), Flair was asked if he had one more match in him. He replied: “Hell yeah, I do.”

Flair also noted that while he was in AEW, Tony Khan refused to let him wrestle. Flair did get physical at AEW Revolution, taking superkicks from the Young Bucks. He added: “Once Tony (Khan) found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn’t let me get in the ring.”