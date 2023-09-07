Ric Flair Recalls The Origin Of His ‘Jet Flying, Limousine Riding’ Promo

Ric Flair has a number of famous promos, but perhaps none more than the “limousine riding, jet flying” one and he recently recalled coming up with the promo. Flair appeared on Everyone Talks to Liz Clamon and talked about his career, including the famed promo where he called himself a “Rolex-wearing, diamond ring-wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, limousine riding, jet flying, son of a gun.” You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the source of his charisma: “It’s a gift god gave me … I swear. People, to this day, walk up to me and ask me, ‘Who wrote down all that stuff?’ I say, ‘Nobody, man.’ Right after a night out in Buckhead, and two cups of coffee [laughs]. Buckhead was fun in those old days [laughs].”

On the ‘limousine riding’ promo: “Everybody hates the bad guy. Everybody hates the truth. To this day, the line about the ‘Rolex-wearing’ … if I am at an event, or a signing, I hear that same line. ‘Say it one time for me.’ People ask me to say that line and turn on their recorders. I laugh because it [the promo] is something I thought of one morning at 9 o’clock after about four cups of coffee … no sleep and being out in Buckhead all night.”