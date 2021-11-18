Ric Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Comments, Says He’s ‘Disappointed’

Ric Flair heard Becky Lynch’s comments about him from earlier today and says he’s “disappointed” in them. As previously noted, Lynch said on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that she saw Flair taking shots at her after her Raw promo referencing his daughter Charlotte and said she nearly responded but decided not to be cause “I think it’s really sad.” She referenced the fact that Flair has “dug himself into a bit of a hole with other things,” which appears to be a reference to the sexual misconduct allegations made against him on Dark Side of the Ring, and said he was using her to get some clout.

Flair posted to Twitter saying he’s disappointed and referenced his selling WWE the trademark to “The Man” for Lynch’s use, writing:

“So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man… The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband.”