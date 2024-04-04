Ric Flair Names Roman Reigns & Charlotte Flair As Flagships For WWE Men & Women Divisions

Ric Flair has named Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair as the “flagships” of WWE’s men’s and women’s divisions. Flair spoke on Daily Ticket for a recent interview and during the conversation, he was asked who he wishes he could have faced but never got the chance to.

“Roman Reigns,” Flair answered (per Fightful). “I think Roman is great, but I missed him by 30 years. I’m 75, he’s 38. He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s been the flagship since John [John Cena] left. It’s a big job being the flagship of that company, especially for the men’s division. I think my daughter [Charlotte Flair] is recognized as the flagship for the women’s division even though she’s injured right now. When she comes back, she will tear the joint down like she always does.”

He continued, “Roman has done a phenomenal job. I love seeing John come back and be involved. Roman has carried the torch and represented the company very well.”

Charlotte Flair is out of action right now due to a knee injury she suffered back in December.