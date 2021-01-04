Ric Flair Says He Laughs At Social Media Criticism Of Charlotte

In an interview with CBS Sports, Ric Flair said that Charlotte is the best female wrestler and added he laughed off criticism that she gets online. Here are highlights:

On how much of the current product he watches: “I make my wife, who is a fan but now is more than a casual fan, watch with me. She’s an opinionated fan now. That’s the worst, right? We watch all three shows. I watched more than I thought I was when my daughter was off. I wanted to stay up with the women’s division and everything. We watch all the time and we enjoy the product. I think COVID and competition for programming has caused problems, but I think the company continues to thrive, and for everything that might seem different they come up with something unique and a surprise. This ThunderDome thing has become huge, the virtual audience has become huge — the graphics, the technology. I think the company is No. 1 commodity in sports entertainment, period. I’d argue that with anybody.”

On the criticism Charlotte gets online: “I’m not so much bothered by it. I just laugh at it. It’s really sad the impact that social media can have on people. She’s got thick skin. Wrestling is the only sport where somebody can’t be the best. If they can argue on TV who is better — Aaron Rodgers or Mahomes, right? Or they can argue who is better — Justin Thomas or Tiger Woods, right? In other words, there’s someone that’s the best in everything, right? Of course there is. She’s the best. That’s tough to argue about. What do you want to argue about? Who’s the better athlete? Who played Division I sports? Who was an All-American in high school? What’s there to argue about? When she walked out the door at TLC, what did you think? That’s star-power.”

On Charlotte as the best of all time: “She’s the best woman on the roster, but she’s the best woman of all time. I’ve been in the business 49 years. Give me an example of who you think is better. You can’t. I love Trish [Stratus], I love Lita. But I can walk into a room and say my daughter is the best. We can sit and debate it. I’ll have that debate just like you, and I can have the debate about Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.”