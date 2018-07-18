Various News: Ric Flair Thanks Hospital Staff For Excellent Care, Impact Announces Slammiversary Sold Out, John Hennigan Added to The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat

– Ric Flair posted the following on Twitter, thanking the staff at the Gwinnett Medical Center for their excellent care during his last stay…

Thank You To All The Staff At Gwinnett Medical Center For The Excellent Care During My Stay! I Was So Lucky To Be In The Hands Of An Amazing Surgeon, Dr. James Elsey. Truly Grateful For Everything! The Naitch Is Back Up And Runnin’! @GwinnettMedical pic.twitter.com/nPnzaDgRpQ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 18, 2018

– Impact Wrestling posted the following on Twitter, announcing Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV as sold out. Word is that the building was being set up for 2,000.

Slammiversary THIS SUNDAY is officially SOLD OUT! We absolutely cannot wait for a jam packed crowd in The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/k4ILBPz2fe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2018

– John Hennigan has joined Joey Janela, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms, Teddy Hart, Taya and Matt Striker on The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat. This is a three-hour cruise around New York City that will feature, once the boat sails into New Jersey waters, live wrestling action on the boat. The $99 VIP ticket will include a meet and greet with all the talent on the cruise, including a free photo and autographed 8×10, as well as complimentary bagels and coffee. More details available here.