Various News: Ric Flair Thanks Hospital Staff For Excellent Care, Impact Announces Slammiversary Sold Out, John Hennigan Added to The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Ric Flair posted the following on Twitter, thanking the staff at the Gwinnett Medical Center for their excellent care during his last stay…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following on Twitter, announcing Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV as sold out. Word is that the building was being set up for 2,000.

– John Hennigan has joined Joey Janela, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms, Teddy Hart, Taya and Matt Striker on The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat. This is a three-hour cruise around New York City that will feature, once the boat sails into New Jersey waters, live wrestling action on the boat. The $99 VIP ticket will include a meet and greet with all the talent on the cruise, including a free photo and autographed 8×10, as well as complimentary bagels and coffee. More details available here.

