Ric Flair’s Last Match Documentary Part One Re-Released

After initially being taken down for copyright issues, part one of the documentary created for Ric Flair’s Last Match has been re-released. As previously reported, Flair released the first episode of the documentary on YouTube earlier this week. The documentary has been removed from YouTube with the messaging that “This video contains content from WWE, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”

The documentary episode has been re-uploaded, now on Vimeo, by sports media and events company Thuzio. You can check it out below.

The Ric Flair’s Last Match event takes place on July 31st from Nashville, Tennessee as part of Starrcast V and will air on PPV.

RIC FLAIR – THE LAST MATCH – EPISODE 1 from Thuzio on Vimeo.