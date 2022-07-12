wrestling / News

Ric Flair Final Match Part 1 of Documentary Video Series Released

July 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ric Flair, Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: Starrcast

– Ric Flair has released the first of a three-part documentary video series on his upcoming Final Match. Ric Flair’s Final Match will take place on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be part of Starrcast V. Part 1 of the documentary is available below:

