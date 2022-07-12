wrestling / News
Ric Flair Final Match Part 1 of Documentary Video Series Released
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
– Ric Flair has released the first of a three-part documentary video series on his upcoming Final Match. Ric Flair’s Final Match will take place on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be part of Starrcast V. Part 1 of the documentary is available below:
More Trending Stories
- Killer Kross Confirms He and Scarlett Won’t Return to Impact Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Accuses Brock Lesnar Of Making Homophobic Remarks During Their 2016 Confrontation
- Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Jim Ross Recalls Hulk Hogan vs. Yokozuna At WrestleMania IX, Backstage Reaction To Hogan Becoming Champion