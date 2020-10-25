wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Swann & Yung Make History, James Storm Surprise Appearance
October 25, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider notes that Rich Swann and Su Yung are now likely the first husband and wife duo to win “World Titles” on the same night at the same show.
– Swoggle, James Storm, and Shawn Daivari all made surprise appearances as part of the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound for Glory.
