Impact Wrestling News: Swann & Yung Make History, James Storm Surprise Appearance

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider notes that Rich Swann and Su Yung are now likely the first husband and wife duo to win “World Titles” on the same night at the same show.

– Swoggle, James Storm, and Shawn Daivari all made surprise appearances as part of the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound for Glory.

