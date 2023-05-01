Richard Holliday Appears at Beyond Wrestling Show, Announces His Cancer Is In Remission

Richard Holliday has made his wrestling return, showing up at Beyond Wrestling to announce that his cancer is in remission. Holliday announced in December of last year that he was being treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and completed his cancer treatment in February. He confirmed in mid-April that he was a free agent and no longer with MLW.

Holliday appeared at Beyond Wrestling’s Thirty (+under) on Sunday after the main event match and turned on Alex Price and Stetson Ranch, making the save for Miracle Generation. He also announced his cancer in remission.