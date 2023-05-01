wrestling / News
Richard Holliday Appears at Beyond Wrestling Show, Announces His Cancer Is In Remission
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
Richard Holliday has made his wrestling return, showing up at Beyond Wrestling to announce that his cancer is in remission. Holliday announced in December of last year that he was being treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and completed his cancer treatment in February. He confirmed in mid-April that he was a free agent and no longer with MLW.
Holliday appeared at Beyond Wrestling’s Thirty (+under) on Sunday after the main event match and turned on Alex Price and Stetson Ranch, making the save for Miracle Generation. He also announced his cancer in remission.
OH MY GOD! @MostMarketable IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/ijHRL5BFEv
— Paul Crockett (@HelloCrockett) May 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films
- Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions
- Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston