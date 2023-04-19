Richard Holliday Confirms He’s A Free Agent, Thanks MLW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio yesterday, MLW founder Court Bauer revealed that Richard Holliday’s deal with MLW had expired. It specifically expired during Holliday’s treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Holliday, who finished his treatment back in February, took to Twitter to confirm his status as a free agent.

He wrote: “I can confirm. I would like to thank Court Bauer and the entire team/locker room at @MLW. A tremendous experience for me lasting nearly 5 years. My first match there was a dark match, and my last was a main event. Thankful for everything in between.”