Rick Boogs Wants To Prove Chris Jericho Wrong About His Name Change

During a recent appearance on Konnan’s Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Fightful), Chris Jericho said that he didn’t like WWE changing the name of Rick Boogs, who initially went by Eric Bugenhagen.

He said: “I hate the fact they changed his name from Bugenhagen which is one of the coolest names. It was Bugenhagen! It was [Eric] Bugenhagen. That’s a cool fucking name, man. ‘Boogs’ sounds like a fucking booger. I think he’s super entertaining, very hyper. I think he would have a chance to do something if they were to give him his name, Bugenhagen.”

Boogs later spoke with GiveMeSport and said that he was going to prove Jericho wrong.

He added: “I was definitely happy for the most part, and then the only thing that was negative was you’re saying that Rick Boogs was gonna hold me back that name and I accept that as a challenge. Because I don’t think so. I think Rick Boogs is gonna, it’s gonna get way more over in a sense. I think I take that as, ‘Let’s see what we can do with this name [of] Rick Boogs.’ As of right now. I mean, let’s look at the entrance [with] Shinsuke. Right? I’m ‘Rick Boogs’ I’m saying like, what would we have done with Bugenhagen in that sense? ‘My name’s Eric Bu-gen-ha-gen!’ I mean maybe that could have worked but I think Rick Boogs works better in that sense. So, he had a lot of praise and I’m very grateful for that, and you know, hopefully, I can live up to that. I think that’s what I’m doing and I just want to prove him wrong [about] the Rick Boogs schtick.”