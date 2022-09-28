Ricky Morton on Plans for Rock N’ Roll Express to Have Final Match in NWA

– Insider’s Edge recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer and Rock N’ Roll Express member Ricky Morton, who discussed the team retiring and planning to have their last match in NWA. Morton revealed the team has already spoken to Billy Corgan on wanting the match to happen there. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Morton on if Rock N’ Roll Express has decided on their last match: “No, we haven’t. There are so many places we have on our farewell tour, I guess it’s going to turn into KISS’ farewell tour and go on for 14 years because there are so many places we haven’t been or we need to go back. There are a lot of towns that you want to go to. We’re talking about it. It has to be, our last match, it has to be at NWA. I have talked to Billy Corgan about it.”

On when he thinks it will happen: “It will probably be June or July of next year. Robert and I have a few towns we still have to hit. We were going to end it this year, but we announced this and, we’re trying to make a living, we didn’t make millions, and there are towns that we’re going to make a lot of money off of in the next six months. It’s going to happen.”