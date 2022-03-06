Ricky Starks Explains His Goal For Ladder Match At Tonight’s AEW Revolution

Ricky Starks is part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at tonight’s AEW Revolution, and he discussed his goal for the bout in a new interview. Starks appeared on Josh Martinez’s Superstar Crossover show and said he wants to up the bar from last year’s match.

“Honestly, this is such a unique matchup for me because do first off, we have three big guys, we have Wardllow, we have Keith Lee, and we have my man Powerhouse Hobbs,” Starks said (per Fightful). “So out of those three, I know one person has my back. But still that’s a that’s a big uphill battle to deal with with the other two and also to this is my second ladder match ever in my entire career. So wow, I I’m excited. I’m nervous at the same time because I have no clue what’s going to happen. But I will tell you this, it is my solemn duty to make sure that this is way better than last year’s revolution match.”

Starks battles Wardlow, Lee, Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage in the match, which is part of tonight’s main card.