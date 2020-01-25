wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Wins Finals of NWA TV Title Tournament at Hard Times

January 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Hard Times - Ricky Starks Television Title

– The NWA has a new Television champion. Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch in the finals of the NWA TV Title Tournament to capture the belt. Starks wins the title for the first time. Ricky Starks also defeated Tim Storm and Matt Cross earlier in the night ahead of the finals with Murdoch.

