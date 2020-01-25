wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Wins Finals of NWA TV Title Tournament at Hard Times
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
– The NWA has a new Television champion. Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch in the finals of the NWA TV Title Tournament to capture the belt. Starks wins the title for the first time. Ricky Starks also defeated Tim Storm and Matt Cross earlier in the night ahead of the finals with Murdoch.
You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage of NWA Hard Times RIGHT HERE.
.@starkmanjones has done the impossible!
He went 3 for 3 tonight and is your @nwa Television Champion!#NWAHardTimes
Thank you all for joining us! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/0aZUjeQ2vD
— NWA (@nwa) January 25, 2020
