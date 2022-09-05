wrestling / News
Ricky Starks Talks Team Taz Breakup, Says “It Was Time To Move On”
September 5, 2022 | Posted by
Ricky Starks recently put in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast and shared his perspective on the group’s dissolution after Powerhouse Hobbs turned on him (per Wrestling Inc). “I think the catalyst of all of it was Hobbs, if we’re being frank here, but I don’t think there was disappointment at all. I think it was time to move on,” Starks said. The turn occurred on AEW Dynamite in July, and Starks had a chance to get back at Hobbs on the most recent AEW All Out. You can see the full podcast episode below.
