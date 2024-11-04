Rico On His Appearance With MxM Collection At AEW WrestleDream, Sees Potential In Them

Rico appeared along with MxM Collection at AEW WrestleDream, and he weighed in on his association with the duo and more. Rico, Mansoor and Mason Madden teamed up against The Acclaimed at the PPV, but came out of it with a loss. Rico spoke on his Stylin’ Podcast about the appearance and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he thinks MxM Collection deserve his talents: “Yes, I have the talent and I make or break people. They caught my interest because they are in tune with each other. They’re protégés right now, they’re not full-on clients. They’re protégés, but they have potential. They really do have potential, and I see that, and that’s what I have a keen eye for. I saw it with Billy and Chuck, and I told them what my plan was, and they bought into it, and we were very successful until they didn’t follow my direction and backed out. With all the accolades and awards and everything I’ve won and achieved, that is the only disappointment in my illustrious career is when they backed out. I don’t think Mansoor and Mason will back out. I think they understand the level of styling that I have, and I can make them if they just follow directions.”

On their loss at AEW WrestleDream: I will agree, they got distracted [at AEW WrestleDream], that was a little letdown right there because they had it. They were listening. I don’t know what happened, and like I said, Saggy Ass [Billy Gunn] got involved, and I couldn’t coach after [he hit me].”

On if he’s spoken with MxM Collection since the match: “Yes. They were very disappointed because they were gonna end scissoring forever, and it was my debut. They felt really bad that they took the L on a debut. They had The Acclaimed’s number, they really did. We talked about it prior, we went through strategies, I gave them my expert advice, and we still took the L. But afterwards, I tried to encourage them and told them this is not the end. That’s one loss out of a possible 99 wins. I tried to get them undiscouraged, and I gave them a present. They seemed to be reignited. I don’t know, we’re still in communication. I gotta work on it, it’s gonna be a rocky road. They’re young and they’re still learning. So I’m gonna have to pour a little more effort into this. But I do see possibilities. I do see potential, raw potential.”