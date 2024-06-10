wrestling / News

Ricochet Expected To Make Final WWE Appearance On Tonight’s Raw

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Ricochet WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider.com reports that Ricochet is set to have his last WWE appearance tonight on RAW, as he does not have any further dates lined up with the company.

Addressing the report surrounding Ricochet’s departure from WWE being “up in the air,” multiple sources on multiple occasions have said that he had already given notice to WWE prior to the news becoming public on Saturday.

It’s unclear how WWE will write him off television.

