Ricochet Has Considered Using Heel Tactics To Win Matches

Ricochet has been a babyface for much of his career, but he says that he’s felt the temptation to use more heelish tactics to win. The AEW star was asked about the matter in his appearance on Barstool Rasslin’ and admitted that he has thought about doing so, but hasn’t been able to do it.

“You know, obviously yes,” he said (per Fightful). “You do [think about doing those things]. Ricochet said in a new interview with Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast. “In the moment, the goodness comes out and you’re like, ‘I can’t do it, I just can’t do it.’ But definitely you have those thoughts, you have those dark thoughts all the time because it’s like, ‘Man, why do I always gotta be the one to take the high road, why do I always gotta be the one to not push the boundaries a little bit?’

He continued, “The older you get, the less that [comes up] and the more you kind of do start thinking, maybe I need to do what I need to do to get to where I want to get to just like everybody else has been doing. They don’t mind it. So maybe, it does start to creep in there, maybe I do need to start.”

Ricochet will be in action on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage against Komander in a Continental Classic match.