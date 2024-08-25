Ricochet Officially Signs With AEW, Debuts at All In: London

– Ricochet is officially #AllElite. The former WWE Superstar, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut earlier today at AEW All In: London. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan later confirmed Ricochet’s signing via social media, releasing a graphic proving that Ricochet is indeed #AllElite.

Ricochet competed in the Casino Gauntlet Match at today’s pay-per-view main event, which took place at Wembley Stadium. However, he came up short during the match, which was won by Christian Cage thanks to help from Killswitch.

Khan wrote on the wrestling star joining AEW, “Welcome to AEW! @KingRicochet is All Elite! Thank you all watching #AEWAllIn right NOW!” Ricochet departed from WWE earlier this year after his contract expired earlier this year, making him a free agent and available to go to AEW.

The former WWE Superstar reportedly signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Ricochet had been a part of WWE for over six years, signing with the company in early 2018 before leaving the company in June of this year. One of his classic opponents, Will Ospreay, commented on the rumors ahead of AEW All In, calling out his in-ring rival for a potential rematch.