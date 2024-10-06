Ricochet On Reflects On His Match With Will Ospreay In 2016: ‘It Was Fun’

Ricochet looked back at his 2016 match with Will Ospreay on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). Ricochet was the guest RJ City’s digital show for this week’s episode, and he talked about the original match in the wake of his battle with Ospreay on last week’s Dynamite.

“It’s all perspective, so I guess technically both can be true,” Ricochet said (per Fightful). “It definitely was not the best match I’ve ever seen, but it was fun, and we just tried to have some fun, and I think the people who were there watching it live really enjoyed it, so.”

Ricochet and Ospreay battled on last week’s Dynamite for the AEW International Championship, a match that was cut short when Konosuke Takeshita attacked both men.