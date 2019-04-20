Ricochet Reveals His Ring Gear Was Inspired by Hiroshi Tanahashi, Says Tanahashi Granted Permission to Call Himself ‘the Ace of NXT’

– During his recent appearance on Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia, WWE Superstar Ricochet spoke on taking inspiration for his ring gear from Hiroshi Tanahashi. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Ricochet on his ring gear: “There’s a wrestler in Japan called Hiroshi Tanahashi and he’s kind of like The Ace of New Japan — is what they call him, the Ace of New Japan. He’s just… he’s been the top guy there for years now and he’s just so good. He’s one of the the best in the world. Even to this day, and he always just came to the ring and he looked so cool and his jacket was kind of the same style like that, and I had actually asked him – I messaged him and asked him, ‘Hey, do you mind if I use that style of jacket? If I call myself The Ace of NXT’ and I guess now, The Ace of all WWE, and he said, ‘Yes, sure. No problem, please’. He goes, ‘Yeah, I would like that’ and I was like, ‘Thank you so much. It means a lot to me to be able to carry that on so that’s kind of where I got the idea from. The wings itself, I had a friend draw [it] up because I feel like I do a lot of flying and high flying, and I feel like I’m a good guy. [The] angel’s wings, I feel like it’s symbolic to my style and who I am.”