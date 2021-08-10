Riddle Discusses Details Of Recent Conversation With Goldberg At WWE RAW

Riddle has been outspoken about his thoughts on Goldberg over the years, and in an interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle discussed a recent interaction between the two backstage at WWE RAW.

Goldberg recently made his return to WWE television to set him his WWE title match with Bobby Lashley, and Riddle noted that when Goldberg came back through the curtain following one of his segments, they had a quick exchange (via Sportskeeda):

“Bill Goldberg is extremely entertaining, I can’t take anything away from that but I’ll tell you this, I saw Bill the other day before he challenged Bobby Lashley and he was walking to the Gorilla Position and I was standing there and I was with Damian Priest at the time and he says hi to everybody and then Goldberg comes up to me gives me a look. He was making a face and then he goes, ‘Hey, congratulations kid….’ and I was like, ‘Oh man, Goldberg is kind of nice’, so I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, ‘Hey Goldberg, good stuff’ and as he gave me a fist bump he says, ‘I only need two moves’ so I was like, ‘Oh man, the guy’s still got it’.”

While Goldberg’s match is set for SummerSlam, Riddle’s match is not yet official after Randy Orton turned on him on last night’s RAW.