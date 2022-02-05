Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE

In a recent interview on My Love Letter To Wrestling with NXT superstar Mark Andrews, Riddle discussed Vince McMahon changing plans for Randy Orton turning on him, how being outspoken has helped him in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Riddle on Vince McMahon changing plans for Randy Orton turning on him: “I guess it’s just my luck with tag teams because now I’m tagging with Randy Orton doing the RK-Bro. And bro, the same thing happened. It was supposed to be a one – he was supposed to turn on me night one. Like literally, he was supposed to turn on me night one. And then Vince and the crowd and everybody liked it so much. They were like, ‘You guys willing to like see if this works?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’ and Randy was like, ‘yeah, I want to see.’ We like working with each other, we’re friendly. It’s been crazy, Randy was gone for three months, I just kept the team afloat. I was always talking about Randy like, ‘Oh man, he’ll be back soon.’ Like, I had no idea when he was coming back.”

On his chemistry with Orton: “We had one because I was always talking so much trash about other people and getting in trouble. And Pete’s like, ‘Hey Riddle, what are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing. But hey, you need to stop talking about people. People are starting to talk and get mad at you, Pete. And I don’t want to bring all this heat to Broserweights, alright?’ And he just looked at me like, ‘Shut the….’ It’s always been like that dynamic where it’s really Pete. It’s really Randy. I think Randy has so much fun working with me now, just like Pete did because they get to be themselves 100 percent. And it’s almost like because I’m such a goofball, I elevate how serious they are and vice versa because they’re just so serious. It’s that contrast and I think it’s worked out well.”

On learning from Orton: “When it comes to sports entertainment, the guy gets it, and I’ve learned a tremendous amount. It’s just timing and it’s just awesome hanging out with Randy. If I’m being honest, the guy is really cool. He makes me laugh, I try to make him laugh, and we have a lot of fun. Even though we are so different on screen, me and Randy are quite alike in real life. We laugh at the same jokes. We like the same food. We like the same entertainment. We have a lot in common. We get along a lot, and it’s made this transition as a team so much easier. We have so much fun. ”

On how being outspoken has helped him in WWE: “I think for me, it’s helped. Some people get upset or they get mad about it, but I’m in the world of sports entertainment. I get paid to talk trash. I don’t know what everybody else is getting paid to do. I know why I’m here and I’m still valuable, and it’s because every week there’s a new article, good or bad. People can’t shut up about me. It’s because I talk as much trash as I do and I don’t give a damn about anything. People love that. Why do you think Roman Reigns is so popular now? The whole time they were trying to push him down your throat, people were like, ‘Roman sucks.’ Now he’s a bad guy and he’s mean, but he’s cool. He does what he wants. He’s the Chief. He probably sells more merch and has more fans now than when he was 100 percent babyface.”

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-original-bro-riddle/id1567396634?i=1000549963258

If using any of the above quotes, please credit My Love Letter To Wrestling with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.