The Righteous Defeat Shane Taylor Promotions to Win ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at Final Battle

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
ROH Final Battle started tonight with Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses & Kaun) losing the Six-Man Tag Team Titles to The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, & Dutch). Vincent pinned O’Shay for the win. With Final Battle possibly being the final ROH show ever, it looks like The Righteous could be the final holders of the belts.

