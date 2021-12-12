wrestling / News
The Righteous Defeat Shane Taylor Promotions to Win ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at Final Battle
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
ROH Final Battle started tonight with Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses & Kaun) losing the Six-Man Tag Team Titles to The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, & Dutch). Vincent pinned O’Shay for the win. With Final Battle possibly being the final ROH show ever, it looks like The Righteous could be the final holders of the belts.
Highlights are below.
THE RIGHTEOUS MAKE THEIR WAY TO THE RING #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/UTrKP8zMfY
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z34NDYN6Wi
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
#ANDNEW THE RIGHTEOUS!
ROH’S WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4vChh2f8lB
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 12, 2021
