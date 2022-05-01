Riho Says She’s Returning To AEW Soon

Riho is set to return to AEW soon, as she reportedly has confirmed herself. The former AEW Women’s Champion said on her subscriber-only blog (per the Midwest Marks Podcast) that she is fully healed up and will be returning to the US and AEW soon.

Riho has been out of action since she suffered a broken collarbone in her match against Britt Baker at Battle of the Belts in January. Riho reportedly suffered the break early in the match but worked through the full bout. She had returned to Japan to heal up from the injury.