Rikishi Recalls Working With John Cena Early On, Excited For Cena’s Retirement Tour

Rikishi worked with John Cena early on in the latter’s career, and he recently weighed in on Cena’s upcoming retirement tour and more. Cena announced at Money in the Bank that 2025 will be his last year in the ring and Rikishi talked about the matter on his Off the Top podcast. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On working with Cena early in Cena’s WWE run: “When [John Cena] first came in [to WWE] he was green, and they were molding him to be the guy. John is a workaholic.”

On Cena’s retirement tour: “I can’t wait to see how they send John off the right way to do it is send John off with the utmost success… I hope if I’m not there in person, you can be damn sure I’ll be there watching.”