– During the latest edition of Off the Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reacted to his son Jey Uso facing Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship next week on Monday Night Raw. Unsurprisingly, Rikishi noted that he thinks his son, “Yeet Man” Jey Uso, should win and hoped that WWE will “do the right thing” with the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rikishi on Jey Uso competing for the Intercontinental Title: “Let’s get a round of applause on that one. I hope they do the right thing, I guess. When I voice my opinion, damn, boy, my forehead starts sweating. I can feel all the heat coming my way. I’m just speaking as a father, though. Tell me any other father would not be speaking up for their son or their daughter. So let’s see what happens. We’ll see what can possibly happen.”

On seeing the tables turning for Jey Uso: “The way I see the tables turning, I see it turning for the Yeet Man, and then we’ll see from there. Or it might be an outside interference, or I don’t know, it could be another Bloodline member. There’s so many ways we can go with this. This is just my humble opinion.”

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship goes down on Monday, September 23 on WWE Raw. The show is being held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.