Ring Announcer Mike Rome Says He’s Moving Back to Full-Time On Raw
Mike Rome is now no longer splitting his time between Raw and Smackdown, moving back to full-time with the Red Brand. Rome, who has been working as ring announcer both brands since Greg Hamilton’s release, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that he’s back to full-time on Raw now that Samantha Irvin is the ring announcer for Smackdown.
Rome captioned the post:
“I’m late, but congrats @samanthairvinwwe on taking over #smackdown! It’s been a long and crazy few months, but you did great! Enjoy! Now back to only #WWERaw for me! See you tonight #Tulsa!”
Irvin made her debut for Smackdown on last Friday’s episode.
