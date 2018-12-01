Ring Riffs Video Review: Meng vs. Hacksaw Jim Duggan – Martial Arts Match (WCW Uncensored 1995)

Welcome to Ring Riffs, where we take the absolute worst of professional wrestling and wrap it up in a neat little episodic package for your entertainment…and my own sense of masochism.

I have made my (small) claim to fame writing here at 411 (even a Goldberg-like Fact or Fiction undefeated streak), but I have taken a break from the written word for now because school is a little too heavy to hammer out some complex thoughts about the current wrestling climate. On the odd occasion, I’ll be able to slip a new column out. I am both a professional wrestling fanatic and a glutton for punishment, so I have found other ways to get my wrestling fix out there.

Ring Riffs is my video love letter to everything absolutely horrid about professional wrestling. We are all aware that, like any form of entertainment, there is the best of it and the worst of it. We nerd-rage over matches and moments that are beneath our expectations of what wrestling should be – but over time, those terrible moments become inside jokes and memes for us to point and laugh at, wondering exactly what life-altering drugs were ingested by those who believed their ideas would get over with the wrestling fanbase.

So here we are, and here I am, ready to exploit the bottom of the barrel when it comes to wrestling matches. There is an entire galaxy of terrible matches for your entertainment…and for my punishment for the evil things I have done in my life.

We are still knee deep in gonorrhea-infested dicks in Episode 7 as I revisit the Martial Arts Match between Meng and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. I would be okay with Meng plucking my eyes out so I never have to watch this bullshit again. Watch as Duggan acts like a full-fledged heel and basic dick to everyone despite being the “All-American Babyface”. The only consolation is that Duggan literally gets absolutely DESTROYED by Meng (as he should.) This was also the WCW debut of Sonny Ono, who basically did nothing except get tossed out of the ring by Hacksaw for no reason than being a good ref and Duggan being a piece of shit. When Meng’s badassery can’t save a match, it’s FUBAR.

***WARNING***If you are easily offended by words, or if you are generally a good parent who doesn’t want their children exposed to potty-mouthed anger, viewer discretion is advised.

Love wrestling. Love life. Love each other.