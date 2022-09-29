Ringside Physician Chris Amann Reportedly Exits WWE

Dr. Chris Amann, who was WWE’s Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly exited the company. PWInsider reports that Amann, who has been with WWE since 2008 and was involved in the implementation of WWE’s sports-medicine program and Wellness Policy, has finished up his time with WWE.

The site reports that despite rumors that he was terminated, multiple sources said that Amann gave his notice a while back and has officially retired. Amann is perhaps most well-known to wrestling fans as the man who was referenced repeatedly by CM Punk on his famous podcast interview with Colt Cabana in November of 2014. Punk accused Amann of misdiagnosing an MSRA infection and refusing to remove it. Amann sued Punk and Cabana for defamation, alleging that he had suffered reputational damage and been harrassed by fans. The jury in the case found in favor of Punk and Cabana, ruling that they were not liable for any of Amann’s claims.