RJ City Explains Why AEW Meal and a Match Went On Hiatus, Says Renee Paquette Puked After Filming

AEW Meal and a Match will return soon after a long hiatus, although a date hasn’t been announced at this time. In an interview with Eyes Up Here (via Fightful), RJ City explained why the AEW series went on such a long break.

He said: “Renee and I had come up with the idea and pitched it for a while. It taks a while to make things happen. We did that one basically as a pilot to make a demo and to show it to people to get greenlit. We filmed all day with Eddie Kingston. We ate a bunch of food. We didn’t know what we were going to do with it. They liked it so much, they said, ‘Let’s put it out at the first episode.’ So it says, ‘New series. Episode one.’ Maybe we shouldn’t have done that until we had others in the can. It was good. They used it to get more episodes made. It took a while. Network things and whatever. We were like, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t have put it out until we had a schedule of more episodes.’ Now, we have more episodes. More than one episode. It feels nice. When they come out, I don’t know. Definitely before the end of the year. We shot them a couple weeks ago. I don’t want to get into what we ate and with who, but the next day Renee threw up three times.“