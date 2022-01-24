wrestling / News
Road Dogg and Heath Added to Wrestlecon 2022
Wrestlecon has announced that Road Dogg and Heath have been added to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:
* Road Dogg
* Heath
* Paul Wight
* Westin Blake
* The Briscoes
* Man Mountain Rock
* One Man Gang/Akeem
* Scotty 2 Hotty
* Lita
* Tully Blanchard
* Jackie and Bobby Fulton
* The Highlanders
* JJ Dillon
* Adam Bomb
* Mike Rotunda
* Ted Dibiase
* Bill Eadie
* Barry Darsow
* Slick
* Ron Simmons
* Marina Shafir
* Kurt Angle
* Bull Nakano
* Barbie Blank
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Ultimo Dragon
* Al Snow
* Sonny Onoo
* Sam Houston
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man
Welcome Heath! pic.twitter.com/swVjlfTPGO
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 23, 2022
Next up!! Road Dogg!! pic.twitter.com/4WLi9ZyLD2
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 24, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kazuchika Okada On His Upcoming NJPW Golden Series Match With Tetsuya Naito, His Rise In NJPW
- Paige & Sonya Deville Feud On Twitter, Paige Calls Deville ‘Paige 2.0’
- Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details on Lio Rush’s AEW Exit, More Contracts to Expire Soon