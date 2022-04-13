Road Dogg on Why He and Billy Gunn Weren’t Friends When They Were a Tag Team

– Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Road Dogg, aka Brian James, recently launched the debut episode of his new Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast. During the podcast, Road Dogg spoke on how he and former tag team partner, Billy Gunn, didn’t gel very well together as roommates when they were on the road. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on the first time he roomed with Billy Gunn: “The first night we roomed together, he woke up and I was peeing in the air conditioner. Right, wrong, or indifferent, that’s exactly what I was doing. I had a little too much, partied too much and that was the story of my life for a bit, to tell the truth. That was our first night in a hotel room together and it was the last night in a hotel room together for a really long time. We’re two different human beings. I just figured we butted heads a lot, he has this thing where he works out, it’s his whole life, it’s a lifestyle for him to go to the gym.”

On how he and Gunn weren’t friends when they were tag team partners: “We still weren’t friends, we were tag team partners, we were tag team champions and we still weren’t friends. I spent a lot of time with X-Pac and again it’s just because Billy and I led two different lifestyles. Billy likes to look good and I like to feel good. Bradshaw used to say that to us all the time and it was true. We lived two totally separate lives but when we got to the squared circle, we jived.”

On how they are close friends now: “Our friendship now, second to none, we literally grew up together. We’ve literally grown from then to now in our relationship and I mean we’ve been through everything, ups and downs, and all arounds. We got sober together, I spent this whole weekend with him, our relationship couldn’t be better. I have probably three really good friends in the industry and he’s one of them. He’s a guy I love to go out with, go out to eat, hang out, talk. We just have so much in common now and we’ve been through so much together that that relationship is just ironclad now.”