Road Dogg Loves Wade Barrett on Commentary in WWE

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James praised the commentary work of WWE broadcaster and former Superstar Wade Barrett. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Wade Barrett on commentary: “One, because I love his voice, and two, he’s really stinking good at it and only getting better.”

On why Barrett is so good: “He went and he did a movie or two, he came back and he does the commentary. I thought he was a great wrestler, I love shooting the breeze with him because he’s a great guy, he’s a smart guy, he’s intuitive. I’m a huge fan of Bad News Barrett.”