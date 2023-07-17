Road Dogg Would Like To Have Had A New Age Outlaws Match Against Zayn & Owens

Speaking recently on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast, Road Dogg shared his opinion that the New Age Outlaws would have been excellent challengers in their prime for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (per Fightful). Dogg explained the similarities that exist between the two duos and how both teams approach the industry in the same way. You can find a highlight from Road Dogg and listen to the complete podcast below.

On how The New Age Outlaws would stack up against Zayn and Owens: “I don’t live in yesterday, Jack. I live in today. So I want an opportunity at those Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But I want me and Billy in our prime. I want us then, I want us in ’98 vs. Kevin and Sami now, and I’ll tell you why. Kevin and Sami can both go. They go at it. If you ever watch their matches — if you ever watch Kevin work with Gunther, he ain’t scared of a lick. They will lay stuff in. That’s exactly where me and Billy were in ’98, is young and hungry and willing to find out. We were willing to eff around and [find out]. 1998 Outlaws vs. I’d say they’re in their prime right now, but they probably are physically a little past that, to be quite honest with you, and I don’t want to rip them off. I want them in their prime, too. That’s right up me and Billy’s alley. I want to be heels when we do it, too.”