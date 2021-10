Road to Power Struggle Results 10.27.21: Eight Man Tag Team Match Headlines

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of its Road to Power Struggle tour earlier today at the Lily Arena MITO (Mito Civic Gymnasium) in Ibaraki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* SHO def. Kosei Fujita

* Togi Makabe, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato def. Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask & Ryohei Oiwa

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo

* Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma def. KENTA & Gedo

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado def. Kazuchika Okada, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

* Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Shingo Takagi, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI